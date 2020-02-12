Thursday, Feb. 12, 1970
Representatives of 32 area health and welfare service agencies met at Elliot Community Hospital Wednesday to plan a coordinated effort to better serve the poor of the Monadnock Region. Alice Craya, director of the hospital’s social service, told the group, “We agreed in January we need a formal organization. All of us need to reach out to find out exactly what is happening in this area.”
Ninety-nine pints of blood were donated at the Cheshire County Red Cross blood drawing at St. Bernard Catholic Church Monday. John Wright completed his fifth gallon of blood donated. Paul Metivier joined the four-gallon club. Lawrence Burdick and Mrs. Lorraine Key are new two-gallon club members, while Robert L. Conway and Peter Kukish each gave the final pint of their first gallon.
Sunday, Feb. 12, 1995
No paper published.