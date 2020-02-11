Wednesday, Feb. 11, 1970
WEST SWANZEY — “Fed up” with present welfare programs and frustrated by what they called the “lackadaisical attitude” of the people administering them, more than 20 persons ignored last night’s downpour and met in West Swanzey’s Whitcomb Hall to form their own “do-it-yourself” poverty program. Frank Eastman of Harrisville, who was elected chairman of the group, said the “watchdog committee” will work simultaneously to help the needy and bring pressure on existing agencies, which those present felt are not properly carrying out their responsibilities to the poor in Cheshire County.
“Possible” is the word uppermost in Gov. Walter R. Peterson’s mind these days. Peterson said in Keene Monday he is laying out strategy for the special legislative session and he will present only what he thinks has a chance at passage.
Saturday, Feb. 11, 1995
The Keene City Council Finance Committee has recommended setting aside some money to find a new city manager. Committee members will also have to set aside some time for the search. The committee recommended spending up to $10,000 to advertise for the position and visit applicants, pending approval from the full council. J. Patrick MacQueen is stepping down July 1.
Expect to see more police in 10 Monadnock Region communities thanks to the federal crime bill. In New Hampshire, 66 cities, towns and sheriff’s departments won grants totaling more than $4.4 million. The money went to cities and towns of less than 50,000 for 67 full-time and one part-time officer.