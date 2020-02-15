Sunday, Feb. 15, 1970
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Feb. 15, 1995
Apparently, all union negotiations are not created equal. In negotiating sessions Tuesday, the union for Keene’s police officers reached a tentative agreement. But the supervisors union, meeting separately with city negotiators, remained at an impasse. The officers reached a deal after a four-hour session at City Hall Tuesday afternoon.
Keene Board of Education members turned on each other Tuesday night, in a rapidly escalating — and ugly — debate over the school budget. School board members David J. Avery, Peter E. Barrett and Estelle J. Trahan have backed a petition to cut the $28.9 million budget by $367,940 — but they refused to explain how they came up with the cuts Tuesday night.