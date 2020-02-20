Friday, Feb. 20, 1970
After talking about it for 4½ hours, the Keene City Council finally did something about it. At 12:45 a.m. today, the council unanimously approved a $3,027,629 operating budget for the city government in 1970 and simultaneously sliced the city share of the property tax rate 35 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation from the 1969 level of $20.50 per thousand. School and county expenses pushed the rate to $63 per thousand.
The $540,000 development of a new airport terminal for Keene will be completed in May, but it was not until last night that the city found some way to get people to the new building. On a vote of 12-2, the City Council approved spending $6,000 for a strip of land off Route 32 to build a road to the terminal about 1,000 feet away.
Monday, Feb. 20, 1995
With one full year still to go before the first-in-the-nation N.H. primary, Kansas Sen. Bob Dole’s campaign for the presidency stormed into Keene Saturday. Dole’s appearance drew a huge crowd and a pack of national media, as more than 300 people packed two rooms at the Keene Public Library.