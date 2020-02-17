Tuesday, Feb. 17, 1970
So far, 64 percent of the land in Chesterfield, Winchester and Hinsdale needed for the planned 13,000-acre Pisgah Wilderness State Park has been bought. Yesterday, state park officials did their best to sell area legislators on the need for $250,000 to complete the land acquisition for the park.
“It would take a whale of a newspaper to express what is in my heart.” That was Mrs. Ronald G. McCormick speaking yesterday as Salvation Army Captain Glenn Avery handed her $1,060 from her Monadnock Region neighbors. The mother of four boys is rebuilding her family’s life after a Feb. 8 fire claimed the lives of her two daughters and destroyed the family’s Munsonville home.
Friday, Feb. 17, 1995
The light at the end of the tunnel is a little farther away. By a 14-1 vote Thursday night, Keene’s city council rejected a tentative contract with the city’s police officers union. The union had reached the deal with city negotiators after a four-hour session Tuesday.
How about “Three strikes, you’re dead,” for repeat felons in Oklahoma? Or naming a lonely Nevada road “Extraterrestrial Alien Highway”? Or putting wolves in New York’s Central Park? Scouring the country for this year’s offbeat legislative proposals, Associated Press reporters found plenty.