Saturday, Feb. 14, 1970
By March 5, two City Council committees will be ready to recommend a means of keeping the county courthouse downtown. Meeting yesterday, the Bills, Land and Licenses and Planning Health and Airport committees struck on a new idea for funding an expanded downtown courthouse site. The two committees are studying the area adjacent to the courthouse at Court and Winter streets.
David A. Barrett, 26, of Keene was named Friday as the new Keene representative on the three-man Cheshire County Commission. Barrett replaces Sheldon L. Barker Jr., who resigned to become state director of the Office of Economic Opportunity.
Tuesday, Feb. 14, 1995
The secretaries of state of all New England states except New Hampshire have discussed holding presidential primary elections on the same date next year to give the region more clout in picking candidates. The date eyed by officials is March 12; New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation 1996 primary is scheduled for Feb. 20, 1996.
Reported rapes at Keene State College fell from four in 1993 to zero in 1994, while reports of burglary and arrests for drug and alcohol use were up. At Franklin Pierce College, reported burglaries fell from 18 in 1993 to one in 1994. But differences in the way crimes are reported — how colleges compile their statistics — can make for skewed results.