Wednesday, Feb. 18, 1970
A post card questionnaire will be sent to Keene retailers within two weeks to get their ideas on Sunday store openings. A special committee working on the thorny Sunday opening problem is also trying to get a citizens poll through a Keene High School class. Committee member Mrs. Sally Miller said she talked to a high school social studies teacher about making it a work-study project for students.
A proposal that the city buy the Eagle Hotel ruins to eliminate the Main Street eyesore is being studied by the Bills, Land and Licenses Committee of the City Council. The building housing rooms, apartments and stores was gutted in a fire Nov. 11, 1968.
Saturday, Feb. 18, 1995
Investigators are searching for the cause of a stubborn fire Friday night that heavily damaged a Keene house and injured two firefighters. The fire began at about 6 p.m. in the basement of the house owned by Paul and Regina Perham. Fire Chief William H. Pepler Jr. said firefighters had a tough time reaching the flames because of partitions dividing the basement.
SWANZEY CENTER — Lincoln Yeaton feels as if he sort of betrayed a friend. But when Yeaton, a janitor at Monadnock Regional High School, lured a stray dog into a hallway and science teacher Michael Morrison shut the door, he knew it was for the best. The dog, which humane society officials say is a sheltie, has been a regular visitor to the high school and has been spotted in and around Swanzey Center for about six months.