Tuesday, Feb. 10, 1970
Keene’s junior high school is already crowded, but somehow room will have to be found for students moving into the public school system from St. Joseph’s parochial school. In September, the parochial school will eliminate its seventh grade, but will continue its eighth grade to allow students to graduate. In 1971-72, there will be no seventh or eighth grades.
The Keene Board of Education will wait for the results of a $14,000 school study before recommending new building projects by Keene schools. Now, the board is hoping the study will be completed before building proposals for the April 20 district meeting have to be prepared.
Friday, Feb. 10, 1995
The Keene Housing Authority is gearing up to build a controversial public housing project on Damon Court. Last year, the proposed six-apartment development drew protests from residents worried about increased traffic and the Keene City Council recommended discontinuing the project. But now the Planning Board, satisfied with traffic and engineering reports that said the project would have little impact, has approved construction.