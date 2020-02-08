Sunday, Feb. 8, 1970
No paper published.
Wednesday, Feb. 8, 1995
MARLBOROUGH — Costs that Marlborough can’t control will push school taxes 12.5 percent higher, if voters approve the 1995-96 budget. But, based on what infuriated residents said at a public hearing Tuesday night, the tax increase is likely to be considerably smaller. More than 100 of Marlborough’s 1,100 registered voters were at the hearing and many spoke up against the budget proposal.
Two weeks ago the Keene High School wrestling team celebrated its 300th dual-meet victory in the school’s history. On Wednesday night, it was Coach Dave Minickiello’s turn. The celebrated Keene coach reached his own 300 milestone when the Blackbirds gave him his 300th career win, which includes a couple years coaching in Sanford, Maine. “We made a big deal over the 300th win of the program, so I didn’t really want much of a splash over this,” he said. “Now that those monkeys are off our backs, we can get to the states and see what we can do.”