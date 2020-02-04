Wednesday, Feb. 4, 1970
Ice jams caused by yesterday’s heavy rainstorm and rapidly rising water in rivers and brooks throughout the Monadnock Region inundated several sections of highway and necessitated the closing of the road between Surry and Gilsum. State highway department forces cleared the ice from the road with heavy equipment this morning.
Yes, Keene’s post office does have a lot of windows. But there will be a lot more glass in the West Street building if the city can acquire the structure for a museum. City Manager James C. Hobart will confer with federal officials on the possibility of getting the building for use as a glass museum.
Saturday, Feb. 4, 1995
Stephen C. Grossi of Keene is actually looking forward to this weekend’s blizzard, the one that has meteorologists all in a dither. “Let’s get some snow and ice,” Grossi said. “Let’s get people thinking about winter again.”
BRATTLEBORO — When Alfred and Marlon Chickering moved into his home on Putney Road in 1943, the Victorian house faced a farmhouse, barn and cow pastures across the road. Today, as the house and silver maple tree out front are about to celebrate their 92nd birthdays together, the building stands between a Fireside True Value hardware store and a Days Inn, the last sign of what was once vibrant farming life on this side of Brattleboro.