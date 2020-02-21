Saturday, Feb. 21, 1970
CHARLESTOWN — Athletic success has followed Carlton Fisk most of his life and there’s little reason for it to stop now. This handsome, 6-2, 205-pounder started packing his traveling bags Monday, finishing up Tuesday morning. That afternoon, he steered his sports car out of the driveway, destination Winter Haven, Fla., spring training site of the Boston Red Sox. He will officially become a rookie candidate for the catching position.
CONCORD — The adventuresome snowmobiler looking for new worlds to conquer may get the urge to scramble up the rugged slopes of the White Mountains simply because they are there. That dream has officials who know the area worried. “Snowmobilers just don’t belong up there,” said Terry Hoffman, resource assistant for the Androscoggin District of the U.S. Forestry Service. “They’re really out of their element.”
Tuesday, Feb. 21, 1995
Everybody talks about it, but nobody does anything about it — not the weather, but rather Keene’s traffic problems. Now, though, two Keene planning consultants have come up with a plan they think can solve some of Keene’s traffic woes.
A Keene State College official wants action against the college’s student newspaper for publishing an article she deemed offensive. The controversy was sparked by an article last Wednesday published by The Equinox, a tongue-in-cheek description of a toothbrush in language that is loaded with sexual innuendo.