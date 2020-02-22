Sunday,
Feb. 22, 1970
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Feb. 22, 1995
The Guinness Book of Records has confirmed what most people knew already — there were a staggering number of pumpkins in Keene last Oct. 29. Guinness Publishing Ltd. has officially announced that the Harvest Festival in downtown Keene set the record for most jack-o’-lanterns in one place at one time — 10,540. The previous record was 4,817 set in Keene the year before.
CONCORD — N.H. college students face higher tuition and will have fewer library books and less money for research under Gov. Stephen E. Merrill’s budget for the state university system. Merrill is proposing about the same money that the system is now getting — $71.8 million for the year. That’s a better deal than most state agencies got in Merrill’s budget: He asked them to submit budgets that will go down by 8 percent and 6 percent in the next two years. However, pay increases, health care, badly needed maintenance work and inflation have pushed costs higher.