Wednesday, Feb. 25, 1970
A group of poverty-stricken Cheshire County residents last night officially became the “United Voice of the Poor.” One of the organizers of the group, Frank Eastman of Harrisville, said the United Voice is an attempt to overcome the problems of lack of communication between the poor and local relief agencies. “We want to cut out the paperwork and the idiotic questions that some caseworkers ask, and give these people food, shelter and warmth,” he said.
Keene State College will hold a formal inaugural convocation to install its fifth president in April, it was announced today. Dr. Leo F. Redfern will be installed during ceremonies that will be preceded by a trustees luncheon for honored guests and followed by a reception.
Saturday, Feb. 25, 1995
BOSTON — It was the most important birthday present Michael Dancosse of Keene could ever have — and the 6-year-old knows it. After battling kidney disease that nearly took his life, the Keene boy received a healthy kidney from his father, Norman Dancosse, during kidney transplant surgery Tuesday at Massachusetts General Hospital.
WINCHESTER — When the Elm Street bridge comes down next week, historians and architectural buffs say Winchester will lose a piece of its history. But town officials say the bridge is falling apart, and the town can’t afford to preserve it.