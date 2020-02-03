Tuesday, Feb. 3, 1970
It took 10 hours Saturday, but the City Council’s Finance Committee managed to slice one percent off a proposed $3 million 1970 city budget. In a meeting which lasted from 9 a.m. until 6:17 p.m., the committee reduced the city manager’s recommended budget by $30,482, to $3,016,358.
The Keene Police Commission announced yesterday it will withdraw its petition for an injunction against the mayor, City Council and city manager to keep them from interfering with Police Department business. The suit was filed last summer after the council voted 14-0 to request the city manager to fire the police chief. He complied with the order.
Friday, Feb. 3, 1995
An 18-month logjam of labor disputes in Keene might be breaking up. The first movement in the impasses came Thursday night, when the Keene City council voted 10-2 to approve a tentative agreement with the unions for the city’s firefighters and for fire supervisors.
New Hampshire wants a week to itself when it holds the first presidential primary in 1996. But Delaware has one scheduled four days later and at least one legislator says he’s about to change the date. Delaware state Senate Majority Whip Robert I. Marshall sounded the battle cry Thursday. “The state of Delaware would rather fight than switch,” Marshall said.