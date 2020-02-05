Thursday, Feb. 5, 1970
You can’t please everybody. Sometimes, you can’t please anybody. An interim report from the Center of the Study of Educational Innovations on its study of the Keene school system seemed to please no one. School officials were unhappy with it, charging it was incomplete and one-sided. City planning officials didn’t like it because it contained no information on school building needs.
BOSTON — Boston Patriots President William Sullivan was to meet with the governor of New Hampshire, Walter Peterson, and the mayor of Boston today to try to find a local home for the pro football team. Cities from throughout the country expressed interest in the franchise.
Sunday, Feb. 5, 1995
No paper published.