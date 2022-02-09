WINCHESTER — Concern over the alleged pornography of movies rated “X” and “R” has taken on a new dimension in Winchester, where a state representative is leading an effort to force the Northfield Community Drive-In to fence itself in. Rep. Elmer L. Johnson, R-Winchester, said this week he is envisioning a fence between 30 and 50 feet high to block out summertime evening visions of the likes of “Love Thy Neighbor and His Wife,” “Come to the Kama Sutra” and “Midnight Plowboy.”
HINSDALE — The George Galvin family was left homeless Tuesday when a mid-morning fire swept through its rented house on Canal Street. The blaze destroyed just about everything the nine-member family owned.
Sunday, Feb. 9, 1997
MONTPELIER, Vt. — Some business owners in Vermont have long believed things were a bit too green on the other side of the Connecticut River. Last Wednesday, 75 representatives from Vermont chambers of commerce went to Montpelier to drum up support for a bill that would allow Vermont towns that border the river to drop their 5 percent sales tax down to 3 percent.
A N.H. Senate committee made a 5-1 recommendation last week to add Martin Luther King Jr.’s name to the annual observance of Civil Rights Day. Soon, the Senate will decide on the recommendation.