Tuesday, Feb. 9, 1971
A high school downtown is key to Keene’s comprehensive plan for community development. Last night, the Keene Planning Board began a fight it hopes will save the downtown school and, ultimately, the entire comprehensive plan.
Schools were closed today in Keene and throughout the entire Monadnock Region due to icy conditions resulting from last night’s freezing rain.
Friday, Feb. 9, 1996
If a Keene resident wants to use signs on Central Square to express an opinion, he or she should be willing to hold the sign, says the city’s code enforcement superintendent. The law requires that signs on the common be handheld.
New Hampshire’s 15 minutes of celebrity is now. It happens every four years. It is called the primary election, the first presidential primary in the country.