Monday, Feb. 8, 1971
The 25-member Gamma Chapter of Kappa Delta Phi, the smallest of Keene State College’s four fraternities, has formally severed its relations with the college in a move to become more independent of the “College Authority” and to generate more appeal to the “new type of students coming in.”
American Cablevision of Keene will join in the fifth annual observance of National Cable TV Week, which begins today. “Our industry has grown rapidly and literally came of age in the relatively short period of 21 years,” said Frederick P. Zecha, local system manager. He noted cable TV systems now serve nearly 14 million viewers in more than 4,260 cities and towns in the country.
Thursday, Feb. 8, 1996
JAFFREY — Officials at Conant High School in Jaffrey are defending their conclusion that the school has a drug problem serious enough to warrant testing student athletes. The complaints have come from a parent of a Conant athlete and vocal critic of the school board’s plan to test athletes at random.
WASHINGTON — Falling mortgage rates drove up demand for houses last year and helped improve existing home values throughout much of the nation. Only the Northeast registered a drop, a 0.7-percent decline.