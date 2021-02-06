Saturday, Feb. 6, 1971
The Keene High School student council has invited members of the New Hampshire Liberation Front and Student Activist Committee to meet Monday on a statement from the two groups charging “student oppression” at Keene High School. It is not yet known whether the two groups will attend the council meeting.
Want to get your name in the newspapers? Here’s a sure-fire way: All you have to do is write a book or article making some bizarre statement about Jesus. Within the past year, Jesus has been depicted in print as a hippie, a revolutionary, a married man, a homosexual, a visitor from another planet, an early apostle of women’s liberation, and a psychedelic mushroom.
Tuesday, Feb. 6, 1996
JAFFREY — Six months after starting Conant High School’s controversial school-reform plan, the Jaffrey-Rindge Cooperative School Board has decided to scrap it. The Conant Plan abandoned 45-minute classes and letter grades in favor of challenging students with a series of tasks that would then be rated basic, proficient or advanced. Opponents called it frustrating and too radical.
Lots of white and lots of wet — that was January in a nutshell. Snowstorms — endless strings of them — battered the Monadnock Region early in the month; then a thaw caused serious flooding. Precipitation fell on 16 of January’s 31 days.