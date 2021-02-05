Friday, Feb. 5, 1971
SPACE CENTER, Houston — Alan B. Shepard and Edgar D. Mitchell outsmarted a balky computer for a bullseye moon landing today and began man’s first exploration of dusty lunar foothills. Shepard, New Hampshire native and America’s first man in space a decade ago, crawled out of the Apollo 14’s lunar lander Antares and climbed down its ladder to become the fifth man to walk on the moon.
CONCORD — The traditional trick-or-treat activities of Halloween came under scrutiny this week by a committee of the N.H. House, which is considering a bill designed to bar anyone from passing out goodies to children.
Monday, Feb. 5, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — Just a few years ago, Depot Square was a set of gloomy shops surrounding a rutted, tired parking lot. Today, an influx of cafes and stores has sparked a resurgence in the area.
The lethal Arctic cold that dropped temperatures to record lows in 13 states racked up a fresh round of temperature records Sunday. The frigid air that wreaked havoc in the Midwest last week arrived this weekend in the Monadnock Region. In Keene, Saturday’s high temperature was 6 above, Sunday’s high was 13, and it was officially 14 below this morning.