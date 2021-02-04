Thursday, Feb. 4, 1971
Take heart all ye residents of Keene and surrounding towns who were unable to take off for the warm climes of Florida this winter. The weather picture is a wee bit brighter today. To be sure, the temperature this morning still stood in the 20-below-zero range, but it was not quite as low as yesterday.
The New England Telephone Co. is nearing completion of work necessary to introduce direct distance dialing to an additional 20,000 customers in the Keene-Peterborough area. Beginning Feb. 28, customers in 17 exchanges and 31 communities in the area will be able to dial their own long-distance calls cross country and to Canada and the Virgin Islands.
CANTON, Ohio — Vince Lombardi, the coach who made winning a tradition at Green Bay, and Jim Brown, the Cleveland fullback who virtually rewrote National Football League rushing records, were among seven new inductees announced today for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Sunday, Feb. 4, 1996
No newspaper published.