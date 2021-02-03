Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1971
WASHINGTON — New Hampshire ranked 39th in the nation in a survey on the effectiveness of state legislatures, according to the Citizens Conference on State Legislatures. The state’s 424-member legislature, the third largest representative body in the English-speaking world, should be reduced to 100 members or fewer.
The community-wide construction of frosty castles, snowy giants and white elephants will usher in Keene’s fourth annual Winter Carnival, a two-week affair which will include ski races, ice skating, tobogganing and motorcycle races in the snow.
Saturday, Feb. 3, 1996
The current presidential race makes Marjorie R. St. Pierre of Keene nostalgic for another time. “I don’t like all the backbiting that’s going on,” St. Pierre, 77, said. “I don’t think it’s right.”
Skateboarders and in-line skaters may have a city-owned home, if two Keene 8th graders succeed in a lobbying effort. Michael B. Phillips and Christopher Littlejohn sent a letter to the Keene City Council in January, arguing that a skateboard park would be well used.