Saturday, Feb. 27, 1971
Few people question the need for expanding Cheshire County’s courthouse facilities. The four-year-old hassle has been fought over how and where it should be done. But who can act now to assure the first brick will be laid?
A line of marchers holding candles walked silently through Friday night shopping crowds in downtown Keene. The march, sponsored by the Center for Human Concerns, was “both a protest and an expression of grief for the continuation and expansion of the Vietnam war,” according to a center handout.
Tuesday, Feb. 27, 1996
A long-awaited project to overhaul the state highway bypass system around Keene has hit a snag. State officials have found that there’s not enough room to build all three overpasses.
RICHMOND — Richmond’s police chief turned in his gun and badge Monday night, after he was arrested on a charge of assaulting his wife.