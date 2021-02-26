Friday, Feb. 26, 1971
In an economy move, the Selective Service is taking steps to reduce New Hampshire’s 13 local draft-board offices to four. The change will move the files of Keene draft registrations to Claremont.
The problem of drug abuse — both on campus and in the Keene area community — will be explored next week at Keene State College. The college’s newly formed Task Force on Drug Education has announced plans for a community discussion, or “rap” session, to be held Thursday at 8 p.m.
Monday, Feb. 26, 1996
The N.H. Supreme court has agreed to hear Keene officials’ argument that trees around Dillant-Hopkins Airport in North Swanzey should be cut, and that the Cheshire County Commissioners erred in deeming the tree-cutting project unnecessary.
High winds felled trees and knocked down power lines Sunday, causing scattered power outages throughout the Monadnock Region. Almost every town in the region suffered power outages as wind gusts up to 40 miles per hour were reported.