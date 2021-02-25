Thursday, Feb. 25, 1971
ALSTEAD — A 50-year-old man is in critical condition at Elliot Community Hospital after he was severely burned last night in a fire that destroyed his one-room Alstead Hill house. Warren Castle suffered burns over 90 percent of his body from the fire which erupted when he struck a match after entering his home shortly after 11 p.m.
HINSDALE — Adoption of the town manager form of government will be among the issues voted upon by residents on town meeting day. Voting on the article will be by ballot.
Almost 400 Keene State College students gathered last night in the student union to talk with administrators and press about making some definite changes in the school’s social regulations. The meeting was arranged by the KSC Students for Social Liberation, a group organized three weeks ago to deal with residence life at KSC.
Sunday, Feb. 25, 1996
No newspaper published.