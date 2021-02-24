Wednesday, Feb. 24, 1971
MARLBOROUGH — Three children are dead and their mother is under intensive care at Elliot Community Hospital today after a pre-dawn fire swept through an Old Roxbury Road house. The three children, ages 9, 7 and 6, were trapped in their bedroom. Smoke inhalation was listed as the cause of their deaths.
CHARLESTOWN — The Police Department is getting out of its old office none too soon. Last night around 7:30 the entire ceiling of the office collapsed, and Mrs. Joyce Lumbra, a night dispatcher on duty, escaped injury by making a quick exit from the room.
Saturday, Feb. 24, 1996
Registering people to vote on the same day as elections has boosted voter turnout but has also caused some confusion, state and local officials say. Much of that confusion comes from college communities — including Keene — where students with hard-to-define addresses were eager to vote in Tuesday’s presidential primary.
FITZWILLIAM — From the outside, Holos appears sleepy. Behind those walls facing Route 12, an Olympic village of international scientists has gathered, toiling to make the real unreal. They produce holograms, a science that crams three-dimensional images into two-dimensional space.