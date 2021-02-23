Tuesday, Feb. 23, 1971
The burden of deciding what to do about the city’s overcrowded school situation now rests with voters. Articles to be voted upon on April 7 are construction of a new middle school, additions to the Fuller and Jonathan Daniels schools and acquisition of supervisory union office space.
CONCORD — Increasingly, used-car buyers are complaining that odometers have been turned back to misrepresent how many miles the car has covered. Asst. Atty. Gen. Richard Hampe said his office will begin spot checks of auto dealers’ used cars in an effort to stop the practice and nail offenders.
Friday, Feb. 23, 1996
In 1979, when a local man pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting a woman whose car had broken down along a Keene road, he was sentenced to 12 weekends in jail and a year on probation. He spent fewer than 18 days behind bars, going home and to work between weekend stays at the Cheshire County House of Correction. Today, accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman, he could face 20 to 40 years in prison if convicted.
What’s in a name? Quite a bit, according to the 50 people who turned out Thursday night for a public hearing. They supported naming the Keene High School gymnasium in honor of Dudley B. Purbeck, longtime coach and teacher.