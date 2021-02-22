Monday, Feb. 22, 1971
At a public hearing Saturday on Cheshire County’s proposed $1 million budget, most of the discussion centered around an item not even included in the budget proposal. Construction of a new county courthouse was the concern of most of the people speaking at the session.
The Monadnock Region’s “observer” at the Paris peace talks believes the Vietnam situation is “more critical than ever and we may be on the verge of using nuclear weapons there.” Dr. Charles A. Hildebrandt, associate professor of sociology at Keene State College, has been selected as one of 165 Americans to attend the Paris Citizens Conference on Ending the War in Indochina during the first week in March.
Thursday, Feb. 22, 1996
CONCORD — Same-day registration helped make it a record turnout for the N.H. presidential primary. This election, about 20,000 new voters took advantage of the law that went into effect before the 1994 general election. In the Monadnock Region, more than 2,000 new voters registered at the polls.
In the next few days, the sun may cause a snowy picture on cable channels. “Twice each year, usually during March and October, the satellites that bring us cable programming travel in a path directly in front of the sun,” said Paul Schonewolf, general manager of Keene-based Paragon Cable. “The rays of the sun overpower the signal coming from the satellite to our receiving dish, resulting in interference and a snowy picture for viewers.”