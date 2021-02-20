Saturday, Feb. 20, 1971
It is “highly unlikely” Keene’s public library will open its doors on weekends in 1971, Library Director Kay Fox said yesterday. Miss Fox made the remark following the City Council’s decision Thursday to cut more than $11,000 from her proposed budget of $109,184.
Poverty Records at 12 West St. deals in tunes. Mostly groovy tunes. Howlin’ Wolf. Hendrix. Joplin. Lightning Hopkins. Non-groovy stuff they’ll order and get in a day or so from their Connecticut supplier.
Tuesday, Feb. 20, 1996
CONCORD — N.H. voters went to the polls today in the nation’s lead-off presidential primary with many making last-minute choices.
WINCHESTER — Gov. Stephen E. Merrill is not the most popular man in Winchester these days. The town government budget proposal was cut sharply to help deal with a $648,561 reduction — 36 percent — in state aid to the town’s schools this coming year.