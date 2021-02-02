Tuesday, Feb. 2, 1971
Ronald M. Ansin, vice president of Anwelt Corp. of Fitchburg, Mass., today announced the acquisition of Roberts-Hart, Inc., of Keene. Roberts-Hart has been engaged in the production of quality footwear at 92 Water St. since 1938.
Nuclear fuel has been arriving on the site of the Vermont Yankee nuclear power plant in Vernon, Vt., for two months. Within two weeks, all the nuclear fuel the plant needs will be in Vernon, and the plant could be operating by late fall.
Friday, Feb. 2, 1996
Three families were allowed to move back to Connecticut River Mobile Home Park in Charlestown Thursday. The park has flooded three times, as the Connecticut River backed up behind ice jams, chasing 18 families out of their homes.
LEBANON — The $55 million merger effort by a Massachusetts insurer and a N.H. health-care plan has fallen apart. On Thursday, the parent of 136,000-member Matthew Thornton Health Plan stopped a deal that would have moved the state’s oldest health-maintenance organization to Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.