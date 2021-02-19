Friday, Feb. 19, 1971
BRATTLEBORO — The Atomic Energy Commission holds its hearings this spring on an operating license for the $135 million Vermont Yankee Nuclear power plant at Vernon, and the hearing will probably be held here.
CONCORD — New Hampshire, with the lowest automobile insurance rates in New England, may soon lose that distinction if insurance companies are able to get an 18.6-percent boost in premium costs.
Monday, Feb. 19, 1996
With a snowy Central Square as his backdrop, President Bill Clinton returned to Keene Saturday, sounding out the themes he hopes will carry him to re-election in November. A mid-afternoon crowd estimated at between 10,000 and 12,000 packed Main Street to see the president.
P.J. O’Rourke, former Jaffrey Center resident and mocker of most things liberal, will join “60 Minutes” as a weekly commentator, starting this summer.