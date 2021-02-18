Thursday, Feb. 18, 1971
CHARLESTOWN — The teachers and the school board in the Fall Mountain Regional School District do not agree on what the appropriate salary should be for a teacher in 1971-72. And the school board has now decided it will negotiate no further and will put the figure it thinks appropriate into the proposed budget for next year.
CONCORD — Cheshire County may be the testing area for meshing federal, state, county and city offices into a single building. The benefits of housing different levels of government in the same building include savings to the taxpayer through more efficiency and elimination of duplication and overlapping.
Sunday, Feb. 18, 1996
No newspaper published.