Tuesday, Feb. 16, 1971
The school drug policy adopted last month by the Keene Board of Education has been attracting attention from a number of districts interested in formulating similar policies for their schools. The policy, which is the first adopted by a school board in New Hampshire, states that all “unauthorized school staff and students shall not possess, use, sell or dispense controlled drugs or narcotics on school property.”
BURLINGTON, Vt. — St. Paul’s Cathedral, a 150-year-old gothic landmark, was destroyed by fire Monday night, leaving only a charred shell of stone.
Friday, Feb. 16, 1996
PETERBOROUGH — Peterborough’s A&P supermarket will move to bigger, more modern quarters on Route 101 if voters approve a controversial zoning change next month. The plan faces stiff opposition from residents who fear a new supermarket just outside downtown could hurt the town’s businesses and turn Route 101 into an ugly commercial strip.
A trio of volunteer efforts got their due at the Keene City Council meeting Thursday night. The Friends of the Ashuelot River Park donated land to Keene’s city government, a group of area skateboarders received a commitment to help build a skating area, and a local emergency-services volunteer was honored with a resolution thanking him for his work.