Monday, Feb. 15, 1971
Presidents’ Day; no newspaper published.
Thursday, Feb. 15, 1996
C.R. Goody’s in Keene looked less like a nightclub and more like a swimming pool this morning. The restaurant at 667 Main St. was flooded when a sprinkler pipe snapped.
A Richmond man was in fair condition this morning in the intensive-care unit at Cheshire Medical Center, being treated for injuries he received in a car accident on Route 10 in West Swanzey Wednesday evening. That was the worst of scores of accidents late Wednesday and early this morning, when a thin layer of snow turned many area roads into two-lane ice rinks.
A list of “community heroes” assembled to help carry the Olympic flame to Atlanta was released today and includes four from the Monadnock Region: Kenneth Jue of Keene, David Westover of Walpole, Patrick Guyette of Swanzey and Carol Weekes of Richmond.