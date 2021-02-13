Saturday, Feb. 13, 1971
CONCORD — Direct advertising of the products it sells is the latest gimmick employed by the State Liquor Commission in an effort to increase profits. The advertising takes the form of “display ads” in the commission’s price-list booklet.
WASHINGTON — Justice Hugo L. Black says the length of a youth’s hair is not a national crisis and shouldn’t be tying up the Supreme Court calendar. An El Paso, Texas high school student petitioned the court from the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, which upheld school authorities who set standards for hair length. In rejecting a request for review, Black said the youth did not suffer “harassment” and “irreparable damages” as a 50-page brief alleged.
Tuesday, Feb. 13, 1996
HINSDALE — The town needs a curfew on teenagers to curb vandalism, said everyone at a public hearing Monday night. The proposal would make it illegal for anyone younger than 16 to walk Hinsdale’s streets or be in a public place after 10 p.m. on weeknights and after 11 on Friday and Saturday nights — unless accompanied by a parent or guardian.
As Republican presidential candidates argue about flat taxes and negative ads, the topic of environmental protection hasn’t been talked about nearly enough, say many of New Hampshire’s conservative leaders.