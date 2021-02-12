Friday, Feb. 12, 1971
The Keene city government will make its meetings even more public than they have been. Last night, the city attorney ruled that no board or commission has any right to close its doors to the public unless it is discussing individuals employed by the city or court suits which are pending or which have been publicly threatened.
CONCORD — The New Hampshire attorney general’s office has ruled that names and salaries of public school teachers must be disclosed to the public, and the office may step into a Lebanon dispute to support that disclosure.
Monday, Feb. 12, 1996
A national magazine is telling the story of a
massive drive that found a bone-marrow match for
a Keene boy fighting leukemia. Woman’s World
headlined its report “Little town full of love.”
The magazine arrives on newsstands Tuesday.
BALTIMORE — Scientists have located the brain’s stopwatch — the spot that calculates if you have enough time to bolt across the street or run to the bathroom during a commercial. It’s called the interval timer, and it’s in the dead center of the brain.