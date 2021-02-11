Thursday, Feb. 11, 1971
CONCORD — Gov. Walter Peterson today recommended a 3-percent flat-rate income tax for New Hampshire, the only state with neither a sales nor an income tax. The state, which saw its revenue resources reach a record low 10 days before Christmas, must increase revenue to keep up with the soaring cost of government, the governor said.
Keene State College’s annual winter carnival opens a four-day stand today. Among the added attractions this year are a basketball game pitting the Owls varsity players against a faculty team and a broom hockey tournament for students. Missing this year is the Miss KSC Pageant, which will not be held because of an absence of funds.
Sunday, Feb. 11, 1971
No newspaper published.