Wednesday, Feb. 10, 1971
PETERBOROUGH — Honeywell Electropac in Peterborough has announced a layoff of 59 workers, the fourth such reduction in the work force in less than a year. “We held out as long as we could before taking this step,” said plant manager Thomas Arnsten.
Satchel Paige became the first member of the old Negro Leagues to be chosen to receive baseball Hall of Fame recognition. “This is the greatest thing that’s ever happened to me,” said Paige, 65.
Saturday, Feb. 10, 1996
WINCHESTER — Race-car driver Chris Norton knows every crack in the racing surface of Monadnock Speedway. Norton, of Spofford, has always liked what he saw from the cockpit, his seat a mere 10 inches off the blacktop. On Thursday night, Norton and his wife, Sally, consummated a deal to buy Monadnock Speedway.
Apple Computer Inc. has chosen Keene State College to participate in its 1996-97 design project. Every year, Apple selects teams of students from 10 schools around the world, challenging them with a design problem. Apple’s challenge to students this year is “to reflect on the possibilities and problems of community and the ways in which computational and communications technologies might support community.”