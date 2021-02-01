Monday, Feb. 1, 1971
If you want to play the numbers game, just juggle the figures 24, 27 and 42 around a bit. All figures have something in common. One more clue: All three have a minus sign before them. You guessed it. These are temperature figures recorded in the Monadnock Region this morning.
SPACE CENTER, Houston — The Apollo 14 astronauts probed and jiggled the docking mechanism of their lunar lander today searching for what caused its malfunction, while experts on the ground huddled to decide whether the problems were serious enough to abort the moonwalk.
Thursday, Feb. 1, 1996
All is quiet on the Keene union front. That alone is news in a city where conflicts between city officials and the four unions representing city employees have been common in recent years.
Alma M. Goodnow, 73, of East Sullivan has been honored as N.H. Mother of the Year by the state chapter of American Mothers Inc. Goodnow and her husband, Leslie, have raised four boys. “My philosophy is basically discipline and love,” she said. “You can give love without discipline, but discipline always has to be tempered with love.”