Saturday, Dec. 27, 1969
A blustery day-after-Christmas snowstorm pummeled the Northeast Friday, clogging highways in foot-deep snow and stranding many thousands of holiday travelers. The storm slowed the pulse of the nation’s most populous area as it dropped up to 18 inches of snow and stacked drifts eight feet deep on highways and airport runways. Gov. Walter Peterson ordered most state employees to stay home.
Sprague and Carlton Inc. is closed — although the company’s management has told the furniture factory’s employees that the plant will reopen Jan. 7. The plant began its temporary shutdown Dec. 19, when it was announced negotiations for sale of the company were under way.
Tuesday, Dec. 27, 1994
The final push is on to raise money for a pathway along a former railroad bed in Keene. The organization, Pathways for Keene, is raising money to build the project’s first phase: a 1.2-mile paved pathway for bicyclists and pedestrians from Main Street west to Routes 9-10-12.
Money may have been tight for Keene’s local charities this holiday season, but volunteers were plentiful. Even so, the Salvation Army in Keene expected $10,000 less in donations this year because the city’s two biggest grocery stores curtailed soliciting by the bell ringers.