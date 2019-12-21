Sunday,
Dec. 21, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday,
Dec. 21, 1994
A walk along Keene’s downtown railroad land is like a walk back in time. The Boston & Maine railroad supplied Keene’s factories in the industrial heyday of the 19th century. The Keene railroad bed was sold to a private developer who tore up the tracks in the 1980s. The city bought much of the land almost four years ago, and it has become the focal point for dreams of Keene’s new downtown.
PETERBOROUGH — Hopes that the Conval Regional School District could hold the line on spending in 1995-96 are slipping away fast. On March 4, Conval voters will be asked to approve a budget that’s up $366,000, or 1.93 percent — and that doesn’t include money to cover teachers’ pay raises. The proposal includes money for site work for a new technology center, to hire more staff members and cash to save three programs: middle school home economics, and high school health and Latin.