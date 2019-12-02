Tuesday, Dec. 2, 1969
A Boston planning firm hired by the state government predicts Keene’s population in the year 2000 will be 23,500, and says it has the data to prove it. Keene’s city manager and planning director predict Keene’s 2000 population will be between 35,000 and 40,000 people, and say they have the data prove it.
A Keene police officer resigned from the department yesterday and cited “unrest within the department and the outcome of the recent city election” as primary reasons for his resignation. Patrolman William F. Moffitt said in his letter of resignation that “the image of the department has been damaged and it will take 10 years to realize what has been done.”
Friday, Dec. 2, 1994
Stores around Keene’s Central Square, which lost business during the filming of “Jumanji,” want the Keene City Council to make amends before film crews return in the spring. Several store owners say their customers couldn’t get to them, causing sales to suffer during the four days of filming last month.
GILSUM — Alfred Morse Jr. says he’d like nothing more than to remain the town’s police chief, but selectmen may have other ideas. Morse’s term as police chief expired in August, and he hasn’t been reappointed. In fact, there’s no one on the Gilsum police force anymore.