Wednesday, Dec. 3, 1969
If the plans are approved by the Architectural Review Board, a lumber warehouse will be erected adjacent to a residential area on Prescott Street. Emile J. Legere told the board yesterday he bought the land on Prescott Street for $6,000 to build eight, low-income family apartments as part of a Keene Housing Authority project.
PINKHAM NOTCH — Rescue workers pulled the bodies of three men, two of them would-be Santas, from the wreckage of a light plane on the snow-covered slopes of Mount Washington and loaded them into helicopters. The single-engine Cessna 172 went down Saturday on a flight from Portland, Maine, to Burlington, Vt. The two passengers had planned to parachute into shopping centers wearing Santa Claus outfits.
Saturday, Dec. 3, 1994
City Councilor Roger T. Zerba says eight years is long enough. He won’t run for a third term when his second four-year stretch as a councilor ends. “Eight is enough,” said Zerba, who chaired the finance committee last year. “Eight years is a sufficient time for me.”
WASHINGTON — House Republicans Friday prepared to make the biggest changes in House committees in almost 50 years by presenting a plan that would abolish three committees, reduce subcommittees by 20 percent and pare the broad jurisdiction of the Energy and Commerce Committees.