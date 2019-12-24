Wednesday, Dec. 24, 1969
A light snow dusted southern and central New England today. The weatherman said Christmas would be not only white but very cold. Travelers warnings were discontinued early today as an expected accumulation of four to six inches did not materialize. Most of northern New England had clear skies after Monday’s foot or more of snow.
SAIGON — The letters arrive by the hundreds at Christmas time, and each usually starts: “Dear soldier, you don’t know me, but ...” Most don’t come from big cities. They come from places like Oconomowoc, Wisc., or Friendsville, Tenn., or Tripoli, Iowa, or Keene, N.H. They come from 76-year-old grandmothers and entire 7th-grade classes in San Antonio.
Saturday, Dec. 24, 1994
MARLBOROUGH — Instead of preparing for Christmas at home with her family today, Sandra Helgeland is living with her Marlborough neighbors and her house is the site of an environmental cleanup operation. More than 50 friends and neighbors Friday morning helped Helgeland move out of her home on McKinley Circle, where on Wednesday a fuel truck slammed into the living room, spilling about 3,000 gallons of heating oil.
Drivers on Keene’s Central Square saw an unusual sight Wednesday afternoon: three smiling, sign-waving atheists asking them to “Honk for the Solstice.” Marshall Gordon of Westmoreland and Arpad J. Toth of North Swanzey are president and vice president of the N.H.-Vermont chapter of the American Humanist Association.