Saturday, Dec. 20, 1969
It wasn’t local church groups which raised heated objections after Giant Stores of Keene decided to open its doors for Sunday sales earlier this month. The first cries of foul were heard from local merchants. This fact points to implications more profound than simple Sunday sales vs. preservation of “The Lord’s Day.” According to a sociologist, Sunday shopping “is just one more step in the economic dominance of the American style of life.”
Tonight is the night for champions. Four Gordon-Bissell Post 4 American Legion baseball state title clubs will be honored and those attending will hear Mark Belanger, Baltimore Orioles’ shortstop, as guest speaker.
Tuesday, Dec. 20, 1994
The union representing Keene’s police officers is accusing the city government of trying to bust up the union. As the two sides prepare for a hearing before the N.H. Public Employees Labor Relations Board, the union says it has evidence that the city government wants to shatter the union and is negotiating a new contract in bad faith.
ANTRIM — Antrim residents are gearing up to oppose the state’s plans to convert an empty college campus into a minimum security prison. About 70 residents packed town hall Monday night to question selectmen, organize opposition and learn about a state consultant’s recommendation to turn the vacant Hawthorne College campus into a prison.