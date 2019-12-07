Sunday, Dec. 7, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 1994
HARRISVILLE — Harrisville’s police chief for the past 11 years is fighting to get his job back, following his dismissal by selectmen last month. Michael C. Sundstrom says he was fired in November without good reason. Sundstrom, a resident of Dublin, said he’s not sure what motivated selectmen to fire him. “I really don’t know what it’s all about,” he said. “I just want my job back.” Selectmen declined comment.
The West Street in Keene’s future will probably be bigger and faster. It might have more lanes on some stretches or a median strip, and coordinated stoplights to allow traffic to pass through more quickly. But officials aren’t setting anything in stone yet. Instead, they’re seeking opinions from West Street businesses.