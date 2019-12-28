Sunday, Dec. 28, 1969
No paper published.
Wednesday, Dec. 28, 1994
Once bitter political rivals, David S. Park and William M. Albrecht 4th have set aside their differences in a stunning show of unity in the Cheshire County Attorney’s Office. Park, Cheshire County attorney, announced this morning he will reappoint Albrecht to another two-year term as an assistant prosecutor. Two months ago, Albrecht — after losing his campaign to unseat Park — said he planned to leave the county attorney’s office.
An approaching blast of cold air is a welcome relief to New Hampshire’s skiers and ski areas, which have been sweating out weeks of mild temperatures. At Temple Mountain in Peterborough, “We are cheering for it,” said Carole Despres, Temple’s communication manager. The Monadnock Region’s only ski area had three trails open this week, typically one of the busiest vacation weeks of the year.