Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1969
A preliminary budget of $178,335 was approved last night for School Supervisory Union 29. The figure was agreed upon by the Supervisory Union School Board and represents a $20,453 increase over the current year’s figure. Under a new state law, supervisory union budgets must be presented at a public hearing before being presented at annual meetings in districts included in the supervisory union.
A suit seeking court approval of a filling and car service station on the south side of West Street just west of the Route 12 bypass has been filed in Cheshire County Superior Court. Mobil Oil Corp. is asking the court to reverse a Zoning Board of Adjustment decision denying a special exception for construction of the station, and to either grant the special exception or order the city to do so.
Saturday, Dec. 17, 1994
WHITE RIVER JUNCTION, Vt. — Two months after C&S Wholesale Grocery Inc. abandoned its White River Junction warehouse, the building is packed to the rafters once again and business is booming. The Brattleboro-based company decided to begin reusing the warehouse after signing a $250 million contract to supply groceries to Walmart.
WASHINGTON — Federal law enforcement authorities Friday took the cover off a nearly three-year money-laundering probe that set up a Caribbean offshore bank to penetrate the Colombian Cali cartel and damaged a link between the cartel and a rising Italian organized crime group.