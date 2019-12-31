Wednesday, Dec. 31, 1969
No paper published.
Saturday, Dec. 31, 1994
Paul Scheuring wants to work at WKNE in Keene, but WKBK and WXOD, his former employers, aren’t letting him go easily. Scheuring was a reporter and newscaster for WKBK and its oldies-playing sister FM station from March 1993 until earlier this month, when he resigned. He was hired by WKNE to replace Ray Brewer, but had signed a non-compete clause when he was hired by WKBK-WXOD, promising not to offer his services to any competing radio stations, TV stations, newspapers or advertising agencies in Cheshire County.
BROOKLINE, Mass. — A gunman dressed in black walked into two abortion clinics in this Boston suburb Friday, asked if he were in the right place, and then opened fire, killing two women and injuring five others. That brought to five the number of people killed in shootings at abortion clinics since March 1993. There were no arrests, but WMUR in Manchester reported Friday evening the investigation was centering on the New Hampshire Seacoast.