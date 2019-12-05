Friday, Dec. 5, 1969
The 13-18 Club on Lamson Street in Keene is closing its doors after a brief but stormy career. The club, operated by Kenneth A. Amadon, will re-open as a tavern catering to people between 23 and 30 if the State Liquor Commission grants a beer license to Amadon. He told City Council he has invested “a large sum of money” in the club, and wants a chance to get some of it back by opening a tavern.
A land-use proposal calling for preservation of 50 percent of the city’s land area as permanent open space was presented to the Conservation Commission yesterday. The proposal, submitted by planning consultant Hans Klunder of Hanover, designated 14,102 acres to be preserved in three categories.
Monday, Dec. 5, 1994
Marlborough’s property taxes are the highest in the Monadnock Region, but Laurent J. Biron isn’t exactly apologizing. Biron, Marlborough’s administrative assistant, said the town government and residents have made a concerted effort to tackle nagging problems with Marlborough’s bridges, landfill and other facilities over the last few years. Biron says he thinks the sacrifices will be worth it later on.
CONCORD — Some N.H. schools are shifting away from Santa Claus and Christmas so students of different backgrounds and cultures can feel comfortable. Merrimack Valley Superintendent Randy Bell last week banned “O Come All Ye Faithful” from this year’s Christmas concert, saying it sets a religious tone that would make some people feel excluded. The Concord School District adopted a new policy on religious observances and displays.